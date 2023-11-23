Thursday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) against the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-77 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 158.5 over/under.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Line: Iowa -1.5

Iowa -1.5 Point Total: 158.5

158.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa -115, Oklahoma -105

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 80, Oklahoma 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Iowa (-1.5)



Iowa (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (158.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was the 16th-best team in the nation in points scored (80.1 per game) and 306th in points allowed (74.7) last season.

Last season, the Hawkeyes were 65th in the country in rebounds (33.7 per game) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1).

Iowa was 12th-best in college basketball in assists (16.5 per game) last season.

Last year, the Hawkeyes were 104th in the nation in 3-point makes (8 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34%).

Defensively, Iowa was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.1 last year. It was 331st in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.6%.

Iowa attempted 37.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 62.5% of its shots, with 71.8% of its makes coming from there.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

With 67.7 points per game on offense, Oklahoma was 280th in college basketball last year. At the other end, it allowed 67.5 points per contest, which ranked 97th in college basketball.

The Sooners grabbed 30 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Last year Oklahoma ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13 per game.

The Sooners, who were 249th in college basketball with 12.5 turnovers per game, forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which was 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Sooners drained 7 three-pointers per game (219th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from downtown.

Oklahoma was top-25 last season in three-pointers allowed, 13th-best in college basketball with 5.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th with a 31.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last season Oklahoma took 62.6% two-pointers, accounting for 71.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.4% threes (28.6% of the team's baskets).

