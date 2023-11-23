A pair of hot squads square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) visit the VCU Rams (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rams, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. VCU matchup.

Iowa State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline VCU Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-11.5) 131.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-10.5) 130.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa State compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cyclones and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 32 times last season.

VCU covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.

A total of 12 of the Rams' games last year went over the point total.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate Iowa State much lower (38th in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.