Iowa State vs. VCU November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (0-1) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Iowa State vs. VCU Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
VCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Iowa State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa State Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|264th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
