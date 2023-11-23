Iowa vs. Oklahoma November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) play the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)
- Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Oklahoma AVG
|Oklahoma Rank
|16th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|97th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|13.0
|179th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.