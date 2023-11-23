Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. All of Reed's stats can be found below.

In the air, Reed has been targeted 51 times, with season stats of 463 yards on 32 receptions (14.5 per catch) and four TDs. He also has five carries for 65 yards one touchdown.

Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Josiah Deguara (DNP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/concussion): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Luke Musgrave (DNP/abdomen): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Reed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 32 463 144 4 14.5

Reed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0

