Will Luke Musgrave Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Luke Musgrave did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Seeking Musgrave's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 12, Musgrave has 33 receptions for 341 yards -- 10.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 45 occasions.
Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Abdomen
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Josiah Deguara (DNP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/concussion): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Musgrave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|45
|33
|341
|162
|1
|10.3
Musgrave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|4
|3
|51
|1
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|64
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|28
|0
