The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Iowa vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Northern Iowa compiled a 13-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 133rd.

The Panthers scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Northern Iowa went 7-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Iowa averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than away (66.9).

The Panthers conceded 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.

At home, Northern Iowa drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule