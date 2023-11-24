The Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso included, face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Caruso, in his previous game (November 22 loss against the Thunder), posted 12 points and six rebounds.

Below, we break down Caruso's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 10.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 16 PR -- 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.6



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Caruso has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.2 points per game.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.5 assists per contest.

The Raptors concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

Alex Caruso vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 32 13 13 2 2 1 2

