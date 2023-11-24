How to Watch Arkansas vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) square off against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- Arkansas has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 48th.
- The Razorbacks put up 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.
- Arkansas has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
- North Carolina has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.
- The Tar Heels put up 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (73.3).
- North Carolina has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Arkansas averaged 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (68.9).
- Defensively the Razorbacks were better at home last year, ceding 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 on the road.
- In home games, Arkansas drained 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than away from home (5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (30.9%).
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.
- The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
- At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than away (29.3%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
