The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) carry a five-game winning streak into a road contest with the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Bears are the 67th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators rank 26th.
  • The Bears record 89.6 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 70.6 the Gators allow.
  • Baylor has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Florida has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Gators are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at seventh.
  • The Gators' 85.4 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 69.4 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • When Florida allows fewer than 89.6 points, it is 4-1.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor posted 82.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.
  • The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).
  • Baylor averaged 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida scored more points at home (75.9 per game) than away (64.9) last season.
  • At home, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.9.
  • Florida knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (25.7%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb W 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 UMKC W 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/22/2023 Oregon State W 88-72 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Florida - Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State - Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Florida A&M W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/17/2023 Florida State W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/22/2023 Pittsburgh W 86-71 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Baylor - Barclays Center
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5/2023 Merrimack - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

