Big Ten teams will hit the court across seven games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Creighton Bluejays taking on the Michigan State Spartans at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Michigan Eagles at Michigan Wolverines 1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Green Bay Phoenix vs. Maryland Terrapins 1:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Creighton Bluejays vs. Michigan State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Northwestern Wildcats vs. Belmont Bruins 12:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

