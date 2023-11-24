How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2), winners of four games in a row, travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Maple Leafs-Blackhawks matchup can be seen on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Blackhawks
|4-1 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 63 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the league.
- With 43 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|17
|10
|6
|16
|9
|11
|39.1%
|Philipp Kurashev
|11
|4
|7
|11
|1
|7
|55.6%
|Corey Perry
|16
|4
|5
|9
|8
|6
|-
|Nick Foligno
|17
|2
|7
|9
|6
|19
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|17
|3
|5
|8
|6
|9
|43%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are giving up 58 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|17
|12
|15
|27
|8
|13
|12.5%
|Auston Matthews
|17
|14
|7
|21
|8
|19
|49.8%
|Mitchell Marner
|17
|5
|15
|20
|14
|13
|0%
|John Tavares
|17
|7
|12
|19
|9
|11
|61.6%
|Morgan Rielly
|17
|3
|12
|15
|16
|8
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.