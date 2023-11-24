Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-2, on a four-game winning streak) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-12, losers of five straight). The game on Friday, November 24 starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won five of the 17 games, or 29.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Chicago has gone 2-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played seven games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|60 (13th)
|Goals
|43 (30th)
|58 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|63 (22nd)
|15 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (30th)
|14 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (16th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 3-7-0 in its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, Chicago has hit the over six times.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.6 goals.
- The Blackhawks' 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 63 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -20.
