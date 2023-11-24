Bulls vs. Raptors November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (4-4) square off against the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is putting up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 44.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Bulls are getting 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this year.
- Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Alex Caruso gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Coby White this year.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes puts up 21 points, 6.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Dennis Schroder posts 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.
- Pascal Siakam averages 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made treys per contest.
- Jakob Poeltl posts 7 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Bulls vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Bulls
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|108.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35%
