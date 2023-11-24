The Toronto Raptors host the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Scottie Barnes, Nikola Vucevic and others in this matchup.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 17.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -115)

Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +102)

Friday's over/under for DeMar DeRozan is 23.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 21.3.

He has collected 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's points prop bet for Barnes is 18.5 points. That's 1.2 fewer than his season average of 19.7.

He has collected 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +102)

Pascal Siakam is putting up 20.3 points per game this season, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

Siakam has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Friday's over/under (5.5).

