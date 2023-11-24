The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Connor Bedard score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

In eight of 17 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

On the power play, Bedard has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Bedard averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:20 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:09 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 4 2 2 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:15 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

