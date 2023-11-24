When the Iowa Hawkeyes match up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 24, our projection system predicts the Hawkeyes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+2.5) Over (25.5) Iowa 19, Nebraska 15

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes have a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Hawkeyes' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (20%).

The average total in Iowa games this season is 10.9 more points than the point total of 25.5 in this outing.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cornhuskers are 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

Nebraska has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been five Cornhuskers games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

The average total for Nebraska games this season has been 41.9, 16.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Hawkeyes vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 18.7 18.7 21.3 17.7 15.6 20 Iowa 18.5 12.4 22.6 11.3 11.7 16.7

