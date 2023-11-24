Friday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) against the Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Seton Hall 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-4.8)

Iowa (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Seton Hall's record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-1, and Iowa's is 2-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Pirates are 2-3-0 and the Hawkeyes are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes put up 89.4 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 76 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Iowa records 37.6 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball), compared to the 36.6 of its opponents.

Iowa knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Iowa has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing eight per game (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 14 (89th in college basketball).

