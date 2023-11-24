How to Watch Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cyclones are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in three in a row.
Iowa State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 103rd.
- The 86.6 points per game the Cyclones score are 20.8 more points than the Hokies give up (65.8).
- Iowa State is 5-0 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iowa State played better in home games last year, putting up 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (68.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State performed better in home games last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|W 86-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 92-37
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
