The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska owns the 15th-best defense this season in terms of total yards (307.7 yards allowed per game), but ranks 19th-worst offensively (317.7 yards per game). While Iowa's offense has been sputtering, ranking worst with 246.5 total yards per game, its defense ranks seventh-best with just 280.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Iowa vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Iowa Nebraska 246.5 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.7 (115th) 280.6 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.7 (15th) 120.4 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.6 (27th) 126.1 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.1 (129th) 15 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 25 (132nd) 12 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (92nd)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has compiled 882 yards (80.2 yards per game) while completing 49.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 139 times for 668 yards, with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 94 carries and totaled 385 yards with three touchdowns.

Erick All paces his squad with 299 receiving yards on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has 24 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 213 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Seth Anderson's 10 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 141 yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 967 yards (87.9 ypg) on 77-of-157 passing with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 483 rushing yards on 120 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has racked up 409 yards on 100 carries, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 289 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 251 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Alex Bullock has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 13 receptions for 186 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

