The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) are only 1.5-point favorites at home against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023. Each squad has a stout rushing defense, with the Cornhuskers sixth in the country against the run, and the Hawkeyes 20th. The over/under for the outing is 26.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Iowa vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Iowa vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Iowa has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Nebraska has put together a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

