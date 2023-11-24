The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 89.4 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 61.7 the Mastodons give up to opponents.
  • Iowa has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 89.4 points.
  • The Mastodons score 19 more points per game (85) than the Hawkeyes allow (66).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 66 points, it is 2-0.
  • Iowa has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 85 points.
  • The Mastodons shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes allow defensively.
  • The Hawkeyes make 50% of their shots from the field, 13.5% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 31 PTS, 7.4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 46.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.6 PTS, 75 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Sydney Affolter: 5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%
  • Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Sharon Goodman: 10 PTS, 70 FG%

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 94-53 McLeod Center
11/16/2023 Kansas State L 65-58 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

