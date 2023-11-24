The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will play the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 14.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Richmond: 14.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Davis: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Addae-Wusu: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bediako: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Dawes: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 80.1 16th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 33.7 65th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 8.0 104th
249th 12.2 Assists 16.5 12th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 9.5 15th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.