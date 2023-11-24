The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Hawkeyes are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 155.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -1.5 155

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 155 points four times.

The average total in Iowa's contests this year is 165.4, 10.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Both Iowa and Seton Hall have covered the spread 40% of the time this season, resulting in a 2-3-0 ATS record for the Hawkeyes and a 2-2-1 tally for the Pirates.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155 % of Games Over 155 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 4 80% 89.4 166.6 76 137.4 162.4 Seton Hall 1 20% 77.2 166.6 61.4 137.4 136.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes average 28.0 more points per game (89.4) than the Pirates give up (61.4).

Iowa is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-3-0 1-2 3-2-0 Seton Hall 2-2-1 0-1 2-3-0

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Seton Hall 14-3 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 6-7 13-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-1 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 13-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.