Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Lukas Reichel a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Reichel averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
