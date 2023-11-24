For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Lukas Reichel a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Reichel averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 58 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:10 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

