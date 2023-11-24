The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) hope to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN+

The Panthers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 43.2% the Cardinal's opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa is 1-3 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 291st.

The Panthers average just 4.3 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Cardinal allow (78.5).

At home, Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.9.

The Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) too.

