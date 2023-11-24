Friday's game that pits the Syracuse Orange (3-1) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Syracuse, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Panthers fell in their last matchup 75-64 against Ball State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 74, Northern Iowa 68

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a +299 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 74.6 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and gave up 65.5 per contest to rank 210th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa averaged 1.4 more points in MVC games (76.0) than overall (74.6).

The Panthers averaged 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 on the road.

Northern Iowa conceded 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.