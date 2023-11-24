The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) face the Stanford Cardinal (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This clash will begin at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Jared Bynum: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Jones: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Angel: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Northern Iowa vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 49th 83.8 Points Scored 74.2 203rd 316th 78.5 Points Allowed 74.0 250th 201st 33.0 Rebounds 32.8 211th 292nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.0 266th 38th 9.7 3pt Made 8.2 114th 24th 18.5 Assists 14.2 136th 143rd 11.3 Turnovers 11.6 159th

