Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Kurashev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Kurashev has a goal in four games this year through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in seven games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Kurashev has an assist in five of 11 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kurashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.