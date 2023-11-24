Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 24?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
