The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Seth Jones light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).
  • Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 58 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:22 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 31:46 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:50 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:46 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 29:07 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.