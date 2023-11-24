The Golden State Warriors' (7-9) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Friday, November 24 game against the San Antonio Spurs (3-12) at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Warriors lost 123-115 to the Suns on Wednesday. Klay Thompson scored a team-best 23 points for the Warriors in the loss.

The Spurs' last game was a 109-102 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The Spurs got a team-high 22 points from Victor Wembanyama in the loss.

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Questionable Foot 6.0 3.0 1.0

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 17.4 3.6 2.9

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -11.5

