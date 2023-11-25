Drake vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) against the Richmond Spiders (4-1) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 77-66 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last outing on Friday.
Drake vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 77, Richmond 70
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
Drake 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 89) on November 12
- 94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 161) on November 6
- 77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 163) on November 24
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 190) on November 9
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Grace Berg: 19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Anna Miller: 7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30 FG%
- Taylor McAulay: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Courtney Becker: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 69.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per outing (333rd in college basketball).
