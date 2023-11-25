The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Drake shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 144th.

The Bulldogs record 80.8 points per game, eight more points than the 72.8 the Tigers allow.

Drake has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake put up 80.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.

In home games, Drake averaged one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule