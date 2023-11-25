The North Dakota State Bison (8-3) visit the Drake Bulldogs (8-3) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

North Dakota State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (seventh-best with 442.8 yards per game) and total defense (19th-best with 296.9 yards allowed per game) this year. Drake ranks 84th in the FCS with 335.5 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by surrendering only 301.7 total yards per game.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Drake vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Drake vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Drake North Dakota State 335.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.8 (6th) 301.7 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (26th) 104.1 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.0 (4th) 231.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.8 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has 2,447 passing yards, or 222.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Dorian Boyland has rushed for 630 yards on 147 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Christian Galvan has totaled 373 yards on 115 carries with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January's 444 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 26 targets with four touchdowns.

Trey Radocha has put together a 402-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 28 targets.

Colin Howard's 29 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 402 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,043 yards, completing 74.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 568 yards (51.6 ypg) on 100 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

This season, TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 90 times for 479 yards (43.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' 566 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 40 receptions and five touchdowns.

Eli Green has caught 29 passes for 519 yards (47.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

RaJa Nelson has a total of 312 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota State or Drake gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.