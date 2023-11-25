The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will host the Richmond Spiders (4-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

  • The Spiders' 78.2 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 77.4 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Richmond is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.4 points.
  • Drake has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 31.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Spiders give up (53.4).
  • Drake is 4-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
  • Richmond is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders concede defensively.
  • The Spiders' 47.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Drake Leaders

  • Katie Dinnebier: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Grace Berg: 19.4 PTS, 56.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Anna Miller: 7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.4 BLK, 30 FG%
  • Taylor McAulay: 12.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Courtney Becker: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 69.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Iowa State W 85-73 Knapp Center
11/19/2023 @ Iowa L 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Louisiana Tech W 77-66 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Richmond - Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Maine - Knapp Center
12/2/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

