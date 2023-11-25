Drake vs. Texas Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.
Drake vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Knapp Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-16.5
|136.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Drake Betting Records & Stats
- Every game Drake has played this season has gone over 136.5 total points.
- The average total in Drake's games this year is 153.8, 17.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulldogs are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Drake has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -3000 odds on them winning this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Drake has a 96.8% chance to win.
Drake vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|4
|100%
|80.8
|131.4
|73.0
|145.8
|143.0
|Texas Southern
|1
|20%
|50.6
|131.4
|72.8
|145.8
|143.3
Additional Drake Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs average 80.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 72.8 the Tigers allow.
- Drake is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Drake vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|1-3-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
|Texas Southern
|2-3-0
|0-3
|0-5-0
Drake vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Texas Southern
|14-1
|Home Record
|7-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-9-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
