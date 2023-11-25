Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers hit the field in the Citrus Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Memphis Tigers at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)
