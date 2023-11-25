The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Iowa State matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-10) 46.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-9.5) 47.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Iowa State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Cyclones have been an underdog by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Kansas State has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 10-point favorites this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.