The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) are 10-point favorites when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The total is 46.5 points for this matchup.

Kansas State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.1 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 19.3 points allowed per game) this year. With 24.8 points per game on offense, Iowa State ranks 80th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 33rd, surrendering 20.5 points per contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Kansas State vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -10 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Iowa State Recent Performance

The Cyclones are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 369.3 yards per game in their past three games (-59-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 361.0 (73rd-ranked).

The Cyclones are scoring 27.3 points per game in their past three games (20th-worst in college football), and giving up 22.3 per game (97th).

Iowa State is accumulating 263.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (58th in the country), and conceding 232.7 per game (-32-worst).

The Cyclones are -76-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (106.0), and 93rd in rushing yards given up (128.3).

The Cyclones have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

Iowa State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Four of Iowa State's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Iowa State has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Iowa State has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has put up 2,444 passing yards, or 222.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.4% of his passes and has tossed 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Eli Sanders is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 477 yards, or 43.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Cartevious Norton has run for 343 yards across 87 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has racked up 714 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jaylin Noel has recorded 581 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 57 receptions.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 320 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

J.R. Singleton has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Beau Freyler is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 68 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions.

Jeremiah Cooper has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

