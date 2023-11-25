There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including RC Lens playing Clermont Foot 63.

If you're searching for live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs RC Lens

RC Lens travels to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille travels to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

