Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Connor Bedard and others in the St. Louis Blues-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at United Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Bedard has collected 10 goals and seven assists in 18 games for Chicago, good for 17 points.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with four goals and eight assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 20 points in 19 games (eight goals and 12 assists).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavel Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists to total 13 points (0.7 per game).

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8

