A game after Jason Dickinson recorded a hat trick in the Chicago Blackhawks' 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks (6-12) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW.

The Blackhawks have put up a 3-7-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.3%) while conceding 39 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Blackhawks 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+115)

Blackhawks (+115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (6-12 overall) have posted a record of 2-0-2 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Chicago has earned four points (2-3-0) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have earned 12 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in six games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-2-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Blackhawks finished 5-9-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 2.61 30th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 21st 30.2 Shots 27.3 31st 25th 32.1 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 31st 8.47% Power Play % 10% 30th 18th 78% Penalty Kill % 77.59% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

