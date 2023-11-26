When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Boris Katchouk find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Katchouk has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 10:53 Away W 4-1 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

