At Barclays Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on YES and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-3.5) 214.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-3) 215 -148 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets score 115.1 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 114.9 (20th in the league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have been outscored by 5.4 points per game (posting 106.5 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 111.9 per outing, 10th in NBA) and have a -91 scoring differential.

These teams score 221.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 226.8 combined points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has covered 11 times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Chicago has compiled a 5-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulls and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +8000 - Nets +20000 +10000 -

