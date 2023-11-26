Bulls vs. Nets November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Cameron Thomas (33 points per game, second in league) and the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) welcome in Zach LaVine (24.5, 14th) and the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-CHI.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bulls vs. Nets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, NBCS-CHI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games
- November 22 at the Thunder
- November 17 at home vs the Magic
- November 20 at home vs the Heat
- November 15 at home vs the Magic
- November 18 at home vs the Heat
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Bulls.
- The Bulls are getting 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this season.
- LaVine is putting up 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 40% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Alex Caruso is putting up 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Coby White this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets Players to Watch
- Thomas averages 33 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ben Simmons puts up 8.3 points, 10 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Mikal Bridges posts 20.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Royce O'Neale averages 8 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Bulls
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|109.9
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|45%
|37%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.