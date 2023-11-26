The Chicago Bulls (5-12) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is set at 214.5 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -3.5 214.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 214.5 points in 13 of 17 games this season.
  • Chicago's games this year have had a 218.4-point total on average, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Chicago has put together a 5-12-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.
  • Chicago has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 11 73.3% 115.1 221.6 114.9 226.8 225.8
Bulls 13 76.5% 106.5 221.6 111.9 226.8 219.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than on the road (.286, 2-5-0).
  • The Bulls put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 114.9 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 114.9 points, Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Splits

Bulls and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 5-12 2-4 8-9
Nets 11-4 2-0 8-7

Bulls vs. Nets Point Insights

Bulls Nets
106.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.1
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
2-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-2
2-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-6
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.9
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
4-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-0
5-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-0

