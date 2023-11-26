Bulls vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (5-12) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is set at 214.5 for the matchup.
Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|214.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 214.5 points in 13 of 17 games this season.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 218.4-point total on average, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Chicago has put together a 5-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs Nets Additional Info
Bulls vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|11
|73.3%
|115.1
|221.6
|114.9
|226.8
|225.8
|Bulls
|13
|76.5%
|106.5
|221.6
|111.9
|226.8
|219.3
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than on the road (.286, 2-5-0).
- The Bulls put up an average of 106.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 114.9 the Nets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
Bulls vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-12
|2-4
|8-9
|Nets
|11-4
|2-0
|8-7
Bulls vs. Nets Point Insights
|Bulls
|Nets
|106.5
|115.1
|28
|11
|2-1
|7-2
|2-1
|3-6
|111.9
|114.9
|10
|20
|4-5
|5-0
|5-4
|5-0
