Bulls vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 26
The Chicago Bulls (5-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Brooklyn Nets (7-8) on Sunday, November 26 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
The Bulls' last contest on Friday ended in a 121-108 loss to the Raptors. Zach LaVine scored 36 points in the Bulls' loss, leading the team.
Bulls vs Nets Additional Info
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|22.3
|4.9
|3.3
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Toe
|9.8
|3.6
|2.2
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back)
Bulls vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bulls vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-2.5
|214.5
