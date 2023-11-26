Mikal Bridges and Nikola Vucevic are two of the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls play at Barclays Center on Sunday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-CHI

YES and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 16.5-point prop total for Vucevic on Sunday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 16.4.

His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Vucevic averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Vucevic, at 0.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +106) 0.5 (Over: -161)

The 21.5 point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Sunday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (21.1).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

DeRozan has hit 0.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Sunday's points prop for Zach LaVine is 22.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

LaVine has picked up 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Sunday's points prop bet for Bridges is 23.5 points. That's 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.

His per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +106) 0.5 (Over: -161)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Dinwiddie has collected 6.2 assists per game, 2.3 less than Sunday's over/under (8.5).

He has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

