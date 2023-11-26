The Maine Black Bears (4-2) battle the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears' 57.7 points per game are 19.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs record 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears give up (57.5).
  • Drake has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 57.5 points.
  • Maine is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears allow to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Black Bears' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

Drake Leaders

  • Katie Dinnebier: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Anna Miller: 8.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK, 35.3 FG%
  • Grace Berg: 17.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • Taylor McAulay: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Courtney Becker: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Iowa L 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Louisiana Tech W 77-66 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Richmond L 74-66 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Maine - Knapp Center
12/2/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/8/2023 North Dakota State - Knapp Center

