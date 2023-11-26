How to Watch the Drake vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (4-2) battle the Drake Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Knapp Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears' 57.7 points per game are 19.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs record 24.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Black Bears give up (57.5).
- Drake has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- Maine is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Black Bears allow to opponents (38.8%).
- The Black Bears' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.4 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Anna Miller: 8.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK, 35.3 FG%
- Grace Berg: 17.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Taylor McAulay: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Courtney Becker: 7.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 77-66
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Richmond
|L 74-66
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/8/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Knapp Center
